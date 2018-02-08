Subscribe
stockimages_at
8 February 2018Trademarks

Devil is in the (angel) detail: Clarins TM opposition dismissed

The Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS) has dismissed a trademark opposition filed by French cosmetics brand Clarins Fragrance Group.

Gabriel Ong, assistant registrar of trademarks, delivered his finding in the Hearings and Mediation Department of the IPOS on February 1, following the hearing in November 2017.

BenQ Materials, a provider of consumer skin and healthcare products, started selling a new line of skincare products under the brand name “derma Angel”. BenQ applied to register the figurative mark in class 3, for cosmetics and skin products, in May 2015.

Clarins, which owns the earlier registered trademark ‘Angel’ (number T99,010,38E) in class 3 for perfumes and skin products, filed an opposition. The French company claimed its mark had acquired a high level of distinctiveness and is well known by the Singaporean public, who would be confused by the similar ‘derma Angel’ mark.

Although its perfume line is sold in Singapore, Clarins did not provide sales figures to demonstrate the prevalence of the brand, despite providing “more than 800 pages” of evidence, according to Ong.

In the evidence provided by Clarins, the mark ‘Angel’ always appeared with the ‘Thierry Mugler’ mark. Accordingly any actual and potential customers would believe the fragrance is from, or by, designer Thierry Mugler .

In relation to global advertising campaigns and signs related to the fragrance, the impact on the Singaporean public was therefore likely to be “limited”.

Ong added that “angel” is an ordinary English work , lacking “technical distinctiveness”. He said it is “arbitrary” and does not allude to the character of the goods: “what does an angel smell like? I have no idea”.

As such, ‘Angel’ had not acquired a great level of distinctiveness through its use.

Additionally the marks were held to be visually, aurally, and conceptually dissimilar; “the devil (or here: angel) is in the details”, according to Ong.

First, the word “derma” and the swirled effect on the first letter of “angel” renders the contested mark visually distinct from the earlier mark.

Second, the contested mark has an additional two syllables, rendering it aurally dissimilar.

Third, the word “Angel” relates to a heavenly or spiritual being, whereas the phrase “derma Angel” has no sensible meaning. They therefore lack conceptual similarity.

Ong declared that “the opposition fails on all grounds”.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today’s top stories

Report: US patent case filings slide again

Fieldfisher hires Dentons’ former UK head of IP

Foley & Lardner promotes five IP lawyers

HSBC fails to keep Hamilton trademark alive

Sony secures revocation win at EU court

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act