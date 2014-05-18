Subscribe
shutterstock-174966122-web
Photo: testing / Shutterstock.com
19 May 2014Trademarks

Danish court backs CJEU Rolex decision

A Danish court has upheld a decision by Europe’s highest court which ruled that goods imported into the European Union (EU) from online channels based outside EU borders can be destroyed.

The ruling means that trademark infringing items sent to private purchasers can be detained, confiscated and then destroyed by customs, without the owner’s consent or the need for compensation.

The case, which centres on a Danish individual and luxury watchmaker Rolex, had already been heard twice in Danish courts prior to the latest ruling.

It had to be considered by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) after the Danish Supreme Court (Højesteret) referred questions to it when considering the case.

The dispute first started in 2010 when the individual, known as Mr Blomqvist, bought a counterfeit Rolex watch from a Chinese website.

The watch was detained by Danish customs and, after Rolex proved it was not authentic, Blomqvist was asked by the Swiss company to destroy the model.

Arguing that the watch had been bought legally, Blomqvist refused, prompting Rolex to initiate litigation at the Sø- og Handelsretten (Maritime and Commercial Court) demanding he agree to the watch’s destruction.

The court ruled in favour of Rolex so Blomqvist took the case to the Supreme Court, which then asked for CJEU clarification.

The CJEU was asked whether there is any “distribution to the public” within the meaning of the copyright directive, and any “use in the course of trade” within trademark regulation.

In its ruling, issued on February 6, the CJEU said there was sufficient evidence to meet both the “distribution to the public” and “use in the course of trade” standards.

Its judgment was upheld by the Supreme Court on May 15.

A CJEU preliminary ruling allows courts of member states to refer questions to it about the interpretation of EU law.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act