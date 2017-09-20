Subscribe
istock-695194536
20 September 2017Trademarks

Marques 2017: Czech IPO highlights threats to confidence in IP system

The president of the Czech Republic Industrial Property Office, Josef Kratochvil, has warned of practices that are “dangerous” to the future of trademarks in the Czech Republic and the EU.

Speaking on the first day of the Marques 31st Annual Conference in Prague today, September 20, Kratochvil explained that fraudsters using “sophisticated techniques” and pretending to be from official IP institutions are “threatening the confidence in the IP system”.

“I am convinced it is necessary to pay high attention to this matter,” he explained in his opening speech.

“This is not just a problem in the Czech Republic, but across the whole of Europe.”

Kratochvil explained that companies are receiving letters which look official and explain that their trademarks need renewing for a fee.

He added that the letters request money and confuse users of the IP system over renewals, and have fooled some into paying.

“Only when the offer is studied in further detail it is evident it has no legal effect,” he stated.

Continuing his speech, he explained that the Czech IP office has taken steps to counter this, including sending regular reminders to IP owners if their trademark needs renewing, spreading awareness and maintaining an up to date online database with all trademark details.

However, it was not all doom and gloom during his opening speech.

Kratochvil announced that in 2016, the office received 8,000 new trademark applications, and that from file to application, the waiting time was just four months.

He further stated that at the end of 2016 over 1.3 million trademarks had been registered in the Czech Republic, and of these, 120,000 were national and over a million were from the EU.

The Marques 31st Annual Conference runs until Friday, September 22.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Marques 2016: WIPO reports record year for Madrid applications
23 September 2016   Last year was a record year for Madrid trademark applications at the World Intellectual Property Organization, according to the director of the legal division of the Madrid Registry.
Trademarks
Marques 2017: Lawyers discuss morals and trademarks
21 September 2017   At the Marques conference in 2016, questions surrounding Brexit were at the centre of many of the talks.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis