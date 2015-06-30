Czech customs seize counterfeit Burberry watches

Czech authorities have reportedly seized nearly 6,000 counterfeit luxury watches.

The seized watches included fake Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Omega, Breitling, Burberry, Bench, Montblanc and Hublot products.

Online news publication the Prague Daily Monitor revealed that the watches, with an estimated value of €13 million ($14.6 million) were seized by Czech customs officers at the Sapa marketplace in Prague on June 19.

Ivana Kurkova, a Prague customs authority spokeswoman, said that customs officials discovered the counterfeit goods under a market stall which had appeared to be selling legal goods.