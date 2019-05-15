Subscribe
shutterstock_725737180_roman-tiraspolsky
15 May 2019Trademarks

Court dismisses Louis Vuitton ‘Poeey’ purse suit

In a victory for fashion brand Louis Vuitton, a US federal court dismissed a suit involving a poop-shaped toy purse called ‘Pooey Puitton’.

Back in late December, toymaker MGA Entertainment filed a declaratory judgment action against Louis Vuitton.

Yesterday, May 14, Judge John Walter of the US District Court for the Central District of California shut down the suit, after finding that MGA Entertainment (the maker of Pooey Puitton) had failed to establish an actual controversy between the parties.

“No reasonable consumer would mistake the Pooey product as being intended to be used as a handbag,” said MGA Entertainment.

The toymaker added: “Louis Vuitton handbags are not manufactured with the sole intention of storing ingredients and materials for the creation of slime or ‘magical unicorn poop’.”

MGA Entertainment went on to claim that Louis Vuitton has a “history of not respecting parody rights in the US and filing vexatious lawsuits against such protected parody”, citing the Louis Vuitton v My Other Bag (MOB) litigation as a prime example.

In 2014, Louis Vuitton filed a claim against MOB, alleging that MOB’s bags that on one side say “My Other Bag ...” and on the other have a Louis Vuitton design, diluted the famous brand.

After a series of appeals, the US Supreme Court denied Louis Vuitton’s petition for certiorari.

While Louis Vuitton may have lost the case, it did end up not having to pay MOB’s legal fees (amounting to nearly $803,000), after the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit affirmed a lower court’s decision not to award the fees in March this year.

In the present suit, MGA Entertainment submitted an amended complaint in April 2019, alleging that the fashion brand had filed a trademark infringement and disparagement suit over Pooey Puitton in France.

MGA Entertainment argued that an actual controversy exists because  Louis Vuitton “has a history of not respecting parody rights”, but this contention was dismissed by the Californian court.

Walter said: “MGA argues that by filing an action in France concerning EU trademark registrations, Louis Vuitton has asserted claims against MGA in the US concerning Louis Vuitton’s US trademark registrations. The court disagrees.”

According to the judge, an assertion of EU trademark rights is not an assertion of US trademark rights. He added that even though the EU and US marks may “appear visually similar or identical”, it does not eliminate this distinction.

And Walter dismissed MGA Entertainment’s attempt to create controversy by alleging that Louis Vuitton has a history of not respecting parody rights as “unavailing”.

“Rather than looking at past behaviour concerning other unrelated companies and products to determine whether there is an actual controversy here, the court need look only to the fact that Louis Vuitton has not sued MGA Entertainment based on its trademark rights in the US, while it has initiated proceedings in France,” he concluded.

The court granted Louis Vuitton’s motion to dismiss the complaint, without leave to amend, and dismissed all of MGA Entertainment’s claims for relief against the fashion brand with prejudice.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

Samsung and Huawei settle in China

PSG star has bad faith ‘Neymar’ mark invalidated

EU Commission fines AB InBev €200.4m for Juliper antitrust breach

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Louis Vuitton not liable for My Other Bag legal fees
19 March 2019   Luxury fashion company Louis Vuitton isn’t liable to pay nearly $803,000 in legal bills that My Other Bag (MOB) incurred over the course of the parties’ litigation.
Patents
Toy giant rapped over disclosure miss in patent dispute
2 August 2022   Doll maker and its law firm criticised for major e-disclosure failure | 40% of documents missed in harvesting process | Defendant claims indexing error.
Trademarks
'A high bar': Louis Vuitton’s 'Damier Azur' TM loss
25 October 2022   Louis Vuitton Malletier chequerboard EU trademark for Class 18 goods ruled invalid | Acquired distinctiveness through use not demonstrated.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown