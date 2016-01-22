Subscribe
22 January 2016

Counterfeit hoverboards seized in Miami

US officials have seized more than 230 containers filled with counterfeit hoverboards, after a raid at a Miami seaport.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials assigned to the Miami Seaport Trade Enforcement Team seized 235 containers of fake boards with a suggested retail price of $94,000.

According to officials, the boards contained batteries that were unauthorised and counterfeit.

Dylan DeFrancisci, port director, said: “The men and women of CBP have many important roles. One such role is ensuring that products entering the US are safe.

“This is an example of ensuring that a product, potentially making its way to a child, has genuine parts and is safe for use.”

Earlier this month, the CBP seized 15 counterfeit hoverboards in Virginia.

