Subscribe
yulia-reznikov-shutterstock-com-vogue-
2 March 2016Trademarks

Condé Nast’s CTM argument not in vogue with EU General Court

The publisher of the Vogue fashion magazine has seen its lengthy quest to obtain a Community trademark (CTM) for the term ‘Vogue Cafe’ suffer a setback after the EU General Court upheld an opposition filed by a Spanish company.

Yesterday, March 1, the court ruled that Spanish fashion company Selecciones Americanas had sufficiently demonstrated evidence of a likelihood of confusion between the applied-for mark and three of its own trademarks.

Selecciones owns two Spanish trademarks for the terms ‘Vogue’ and ‘Vogue Studio’ covering underwear products. It also owns a CTM for the term ‘Vogue’, which covers advertising services and underwear products.

Advance Publications, which owns Condé Nast, the publisher of Vogue, The New Yorker, Wired and Vanity Fair, applied for the CTM in connection with clothing in 2003.

However, the Office for Harmonization in the Internal Market (OHIM) upheld the Spanish company’s opposition, citing a likelihood of confusion between the marks.

But the publisher appealed against OHIM’s decision, stating that the evidence submitted by Selecciones failed to demonstrate the use of the marks in commerce.

Advance Publications argued that invoices supplied by Selecciones failed to reference the marks and that samples of underwear products bearing the ‘Vogue’ mark did not show that the products were sold in the five-year period before the CTM application was filed.

Furthermore, Advanced Publications complained that OHIM should have suspended opposition proceedings and awaited the outcome of a separate challenge to the ‘Vogue’ CTM.

The court, however, was not persuaded by the publisher’s arguments.

“When the invoices are read, first, in the light of the catalogue for the mark ‘Vogue’ and, secondly, of the sample of women’s underwear, it may be concluded that the goods referred to on the invoices are clearly identifiable along with their connection with the earlier ‘Vogue’ mark, even though that mark does not appear on the invoices.”

The court also rejected the publisher’s request to postpone the opposition because of the pending challenge to the ‘Vogue’ CTM. It said that OHIM had found sufficient evidence of a likelihood of confusion with the two Spanish marks.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

INTA pushes 2026 Dubai Annual Meeting back three years
Virgin wins $160m trademark appeal against Alaska Airlines
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges