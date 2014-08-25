Subscribe
shutterstock-135459005-web
Jess Kraft / Shutterstock.com
26 August 2014Trademarks

Colombia set to tighten up trademark protection

The International Trademark Association (INTA) has entered into a partnership with the Colombian authorities to tighten up protection for brand owners.

The agreement, with the Superintendency of Industry and Commerce of the Republic of Colombia (SIC), will seek to improve harmonisation in the region, enhance the role of trademarks in development and increase cooperation between the government and the private sector.

INTA’s chief executive Etienne Sanz de Acedo and SIC Superintendent José Luis Londoño Fernandez signed a memorandum of understanding on behalf of both organisations in the Colombian capital, Bogota, on August 22.

“Colombia has a lot to offer to the international community on the issue of trademark protection and we hope that, with the signing of this agreement, we can help improve organisations which are dedicated to these issues,” Londoño Fernandez said at the time.

According to INTA, trademark applications in Colombia have more than doubled over the last decade, with more than 30,000 applications filed in 2012.

“Through this, and similar agreements we have with the Brazilian and Mexican IP offices, INTA is reinforcing its efforts in Latin America—a region of growing economic importance,” said de Acedo.

INTA is a global association of trademark owners and works on policy development, education and training. Its members include more than 6,500 trademark owners, professionals and academics from more than 190 countries.

SIC is part of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism of Colombia and is responsible for safeguarding the rights of consumers.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Protecting “The Chokwe Thinker”
19 January 2021   The adoption of an Angolan statuette as a cultural icon has raised questions over the protection of art as a trademark. Vera Albino of Inventa International explores the issues.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act