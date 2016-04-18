Subscribe
18 April 2016

Coachella organisers take action over ‘infringing’ wrist bands

The organisers of a US music festival have accused a marketing company of buying and re-selling entrance wristbands that infringe its trademark.

In a lawsuit filed at the US District Court for the Central District of California, the Coachella Music Festival, which runs the annual Coachella festival, sued LA-based Particle and its owner Denise Kozlowski.

In the complaint, filed on Wednesday, April 13, Coachella said that any members of the public who buy Particle’s wristbands would be denied entry or ejected from the festival, which runs from April 15 to 24.

Coachella has also accused Particle of infringing its trademark for the term ‘Coachella’ because it uses the Coachella name when advertising rentals in La Quinta, a town close to where the festival is held.

This is the second lawsuit asserted by Coachella this year.

In February, WIPR reported that it had sued Hoodchella, a LA-based festival also held in April. In the lawsuit, Coachella alleged trademark infringement and dilution, false designation of origin and unfair competition.

Last month, Hoodchella reportedly agreed to change its name to Noise In The Hood.

