Subscribe
shutterstock_1400556425_eqroy
23 December 2022TrademarksStaff Writer

CJEU weighs in on Amazon’s Louboutin clash

Litigation concerns the sale of counterfeit designer shoes on the platform | Advocat General has waded into the dispute | Case expected to have implications for online retailers.

In a potential hiccup for Amazon, the EU’s highest court has concluded that the online platform may be responsible for advertising counterfeit Louboutin shoes.

The Court of Justice in the European Union (CJEU) held yesterday, December 22, that it was ultimately for the national courts which had referred the matters to determine whether Amazon was responsible for the IP breaches.

In 2019, Louboutin had sought injunctions against Amazon and its subsidiaries from the Brussels Companies Court and the District Court of Luxembourg, claiming that Amazon displayed advertisements for red-soled shoes which had been placed on the market without Louboutin’s consent and were infringing its trademark.

Louboutin’s red outer sole is registered as an EU and Benelux trademark.

At the time, Louboutin alleged that Amazon’s mix of third-party sales and own sales meant that the platform can’t be regarded as a marketplace operator, but rather as a distributor that is liable for the content of all the advertisements displayed.

The Brussels and Luxembourg courts referred their questions to the CJEU, asking whether Amazon can be held directly liable for the infringement of trademark rights on its platform.

In June this year, advocate general Maciej Szpunar advised the CJEU that Amazon should not be liable for products sold via third parties. Szpunar noted that while the commercial offerings of third parties and of Amazon are presented uniformly and include Amazon’s logo, it is always specified whether the goods are sold by third party sellers or sold directly by Amazon.

The CJEU has now concluded that an operator may be using a sign identical to a registered trademark (appearing in an advertisement of a third-party seller on its online marketplace) when a “normally informed and reasonably observant user of its site has the impression that it is this operator who markets, in its name and for its own account, the counterfeit products in question”.

In a press release, the court said it was ultimately for the referring courts to assess whether Amazon users have the impression that the advertisements come from a third party or from Amazon itself.

“The court nevertheless states that the facts that Amazon uses a uniform method of presentation of the offers for sale published on its website, displaying its own advertisements and those of third-party sellers at the same time and showing its own renowned distributor logo on all of these [are relevant for this assessment],” said a (translated) press release.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox.

Today’s top stories

Kenya’s battle against counterfeits

Minneapolis law firm gains new partner

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
AG backs Amazon in fake designer shoes clash
6 June 2022   An advocate general has advised the Court of Justice of the European Union that the world’s largest online retailer should not be liable for the sale of counterfeit designer shoes.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
K&L Gates lands IP disputes team for Frankfurt office
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks