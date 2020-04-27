Subscribe
shutterstock_1139644889_martyn_jandula-1-
27 April 2020Trademarks

CJEU backs German company in TM fight with ex-distributor

The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) has  rejected a French company’s application to invalidate the trademark owned by its former supplier.

The case dealt with the issue of two companies that were economically linked at one point, and whether there is a likelihood of confusion in such cases.

It arose in 2010 when building materials company Gugler France asked the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) to invalidate an EU trademark for ‘Gugler’, owned by a separate German company of the same name.

The case made its way to the EU General Court, which ruled that there was no likelihood of confusion as the two companies were economically linked. Gugler France had been a distributor of the German company’s since 2002 and had been granted a licence for the trademark in question.

But with there no longer being an active relationship between the two, Gugler France appealed the ruling to the CJEU, arguing that it had no control over the goods manufactured by the German supplier.

According to the French company, for the purposes of a confusion analysis, there was no economic link between the two because “there is no guarantee that the goods in question are manufactured under the control of a single undertaking which is accountable for their quality”.

But the CJEU rejected this argument and affirmed the General Court’s findings.

In a decision issued last week, the CJEU backed the General Court’s position that whether there is an ‘economic link’ between the companies should be based on “substantive” rather than “formal” criteria.

Gugler France was ordered to pay costs for its unsuccessful appeal.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox.

Today’s top stories

COVID-19 website registrations hitting 4,000 per day

World IP Day: how IP can go green

US male in-house counsel earn $19k more per year: report

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
CJEU denies marketer’s bid to register ‘achtung!’ at EUIPO
4 September 2020   In a victory for the European Union Intellectual Property Office, the Court of Justice for the European Union has upheld its refusal to trademark ‘achtung!’.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
K&L Gates lands IP disputes team for Frankfurt office
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks