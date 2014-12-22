Christmas counterfeits seized in the nick of time

Nearly 400 counterfeit Christmas jumpers featuring characters from family films have been seized by UK officials.

The jumpers were emblazoned with characters including Olaf the Snowman, from Disney film Frozen, and a Minion from the Universal Pictures production Despicable Me.

The jumpers were seized from shops in the Cwmbran area of Wales, according to Torfaen Council’s Trading Standards (TS) officers.

It is understood the jumpers were produced without a licence to use the images of the characters, the council said.

In a statement, a Torfaen Council spokesman warned residents to be cautious and to ensure they only buy goods from reputable sellers.

“People have worked hard all year and it is unfair they could be at risk of spending their hard-earned money on an item that is not the genuine article. It is also unfair on the legitimate traders who work hard to ensure they operate within the law,” the spokesman added.

According to the council, three retailers were targeted and investigations are ongoing.

In the build up to Christmas, WIPR has reported on several seizures of counterfeit items.

At the port of Dover last month, thousands of counterfeits including Disney dolls and festive toys bound for the UK Christmas market were seized by TS officers.