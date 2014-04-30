Chris McLeod takes over as president of ITMA

The Institute of Trade Mark Attorneys (ITMA) has announced that Chris McLeod will be taking over as the organisation’s new president.

McLeod, currently director of trademarks at the London office of Squire Sanders LLP, will serve a two-year term and takes over from Catherine Wolfe, a partner at Boult Wade Tennant.

UK-based ITMA is the professional body responsible for the regulation of the trademark attorney profession and for representing its members’ interests both nationally and internationally.

The organisation was founded 80 years ago and has more than 1,500 members in the UK and overseas.

As president, McLeod will be responsible for the policy and direction of the institute and for maintaining contact with UK and international organisations, including the UK Intellectual Property Office and the World Intellectual Property Organization.

McLeod said: “I am honoured to take on this role and look forward to continuing to work with ITMA members and other practitioners in the UK and around the world on the issues which most affect our profession and the trademark owners we represent.”