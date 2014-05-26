Subscribe
shutterstock-74337088-web
Photo: Lichtmeister / Shutterstock.com
27 May 2014Trademarks

Chinese trademark squatters target internet brands

Well-known internet companies are among the targets of recent trademark squatting in China, according to the publication Leiphone.

Hong Kong-based Quihu Venture filed 139 trademark applications with the Chinese Trademark Office. Some of the names are well-known international and Chinese online companies such as Amazon, iQiyi.com and Yuebao.

The registrations have now activated a notice period of three months, during which companies will be able to file an opposition to the applications.

The move may be particularly concerning for online security software company Quihoo 360. The company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is reportedly fearful that it may be wrongly identified as Quihu Venture.

The software company announced that it will petition the Hong Kong court to stop the applications.

