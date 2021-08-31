Subscribe
shutterstock_197469269_testing
31 August 2021TrademarksAlex Baldwin

Chinese banks don’t owe $150m over Nike, Converse dispute

The US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit says that six Chinese banks should not be subject to a $150 million penalty for allegedly enabling Nike and Converse counterfeiters to move money out of the US.

The opinion handed down on August 30 affirms a New York district court’s ruling that the motion alleging the violation was filed too late and that a banking law could reasonably bar the court from imposing sanctions on the foreign banks, including the Bank of China.

The judgment also claimed that there is a “fair ground of doubt” whether the bank’s activities could be constituted as “active concert or participation” in the violations of asset restraints.

Next Investments, Nike’s successor in the lawsuit, also failed to prove the existence of documents that it alleged the Chinese banks had failed to produce in discovery, the second circuit ruled.

Nike and its subsidiary Converse first filed the trademark infringement suit in 2013, targeting “hundreds” of individuals involved in Chinese counterfeiting networks.

The US District Court for the Southern District of New York issued enjoined the banks from transferring, withdrawing or disposing of money from the alleged counterfeiter’s accounts in November of 2013.

Six years later in 2019, Next Investments moved to hold the six banks in contempt for failing to implement the restraints imposed by the New York court and ordered the banks to produce documents proving transactions in violation of the orders. The district court denied the motion, leading Next to appeal.

Until the contempt motion was introduced, Nike or Next never sought to enforce asset restraints against the banks.

‘Separate entity’ rule

Next failed to demonstrate to both the district and appellate courts that the asset restrains imposed in 2013 “unambiguously” forbade the banks from transferring money from the defendant’s accounts.

Both courts cited New York’s “separate entity” rule, which requires courts to treat bank’s foreign branches as separate entities from their New York branches “for the purpose of enforcement of post-judgment asset restraints”.

Next also failed to prove that the banks “aided and abetted” the defendants unlawful activity outside of providing “routine banking activities”.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories

Tech giants back NHK-Fintiv challenge

An overview of Italian regulation on a private copying levy

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Jurisdiction reports
Exhaustion of trademark rights in Europe: the Converse decisions
1 August 2012   If the exhaustion of trademark rights is a defence in trademark litigation, who has the burden of proof that the goods are originals?
Patents
Adidas fails to overturn Nike win at Federal Circuit
26 June 2020   The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit yesterday, June 25, ruled in a long-running dispute between competitors Adidas and Nike over patents covering the manufacture of knitted sneakers.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown