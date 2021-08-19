Subscribe
shutterstock_328832081_lazyllama
19 August 2021TrademarksMuireann Bolger

China’s Olympic body vows to protect star athletes’ trademarks

The Chinese Olympic Committee (COC) has pledged to protect Chinese Olympic champions against the unauthorised use of their names as trademarks.

The development comes after Chinese athletes including Yang Qian, Chen Meng, and Quan Hongchan complained that their names had been registered as trademarks without their permission following their triumph at the Tokyo Olympics.

The COC said that it was taking action after finding that the athletes’ names had been illegally registered as trademarks in the alcohol, sportswear and tutoring sectors.

Xinhua state news agency  confirmed the move yesterday, August 18.

According to 14-year-old Quan, who won Olympic gold in the women's 10m platform, at least 19 trademark applications related to her name had been illegally registered in the week following the conclusion of the games.

Qian, who won China's first gold medal at Tokyo 2020 with her victory in the women's 10m air rifle, reported that her name had been registered as a trademark for alcohol and wares without her authorisation.

“The COC wants to remind all that business activities should be conducted in a rational manner and in accordance with the relevant laws. The legitimate rights and interests of athletes must be respected,” an official statement released by the COC said.

It added that any registration of athletes' names as trademarks without the authorisation of athletes themselves or their guardians is forbidden and that “any offenders must stop their action”.

“The athletes and the guardians of underage athletes have the right to pursue the liability of relevant parties,” said the statement.

