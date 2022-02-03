Subscribe
shutterstock_1039467199_corgarashu
3 February 2022TrademarksAlex Baldwin

China reveals ‘positive’ results follow crackdown on sham IP

The China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) has outlined the progress of its “Blue Sky” campaign, which is aimed at cracking down on illegal behaviour related to IP.

The CNIPA published the notice with the update on Tuesday, February 1, titled “Fighting against chaos, supervising and keeping the blue sky - the progress of the ‘Blue Sky’ action in 2021”.

The Blue Sky campaign’s main goals include combatting unlicensed patent agents, increasing efforts to combat malicious trademarking behaviour, and guiding agencies to conduct legal IP services.

According to the announcement first reported by National Law Review, so far a total of 2,350 agencies have been interviewed, 2,105 have been ordered to rectify behaviour, and 12 have been closed down entirely.

The administration has also issued 220 fines and warnings, with the fines totalling more than RMB12 million ($1.89 million). The highest single fine issued totalled $1.04 million.

In its efforts, the CNIPA has monitored patent examinations, trademark examinations and social security information to “discover clues” related to “abnormal patent applications, malicious trademark applications and abnormal per capita agency volume”.

Through this monitoring method, more than 3,300 instances of IP law violations were flagged, according to the announcement.

The CNIPA has also created a list of “serious illegal and untrustworthy” acts which was issued by the State Administration for Market Regulation, and has indicted 48 patent agencies.

“We will continue to carry out the ‘Blue Sky’ special rectification action, build a credit-based collaborative governance system, and comprehensively strengthen intellectual property protection,” the CNIPA said.

Trademark crackdown

Following the launch of the CNIPA’s IP protection campaign to suppress infringements associated with the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games, it now says that it has “severely cracked down” on malicious trademark application acts such as “trademark squatting” on words and terms related to the Olympics.

According to the announcement on Tuesday, the CNIPA has interviewed a total of six agencies and filed 24 cases for investigation and sanctioned 13 agencies for malicious acts related to the Olympics.

The Chinese government also revealed a separate plan to combat trademark squatting back in March 2021.

The “Special Action Plan for Combating Malicious Trademark Squatting” identified ten “malicious acts” that constitute infringement or squatting. Among these are acts of registering trademarks of famous logos, names, places and events.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories

Hirshfeld defends IPR review authority under Arthrex

A brand new era: Washington Redskins become ‘Commanders’

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Patents
China's new five-year plan targets ‘hi-tech’ IP
27 April 2021   China will prioritise stronger IP protections in “hi-tech” sectors as part of the country’s economic development, government officials have said.
Trademarks
China launches special action against trademark squatters
25 March 2021   The Chinese National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) has unveiled a new plan to combat trademark squatting.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Out of the blue: How Norway’s ‘bubbly’ chocolate barred a Mondelez colour mark
Oura tells Texas court not to stay smart ring lawsuit pending ITC investigation
INTA pushes 2026 Dubai Annual Meeting back three years
Virgin wins $160m trademark appeal against Alaska Airlines
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions