Subscribe
shutterstock_325058183_crystal51
25 March 2021TrademarksAlex Baldwin

China launches special action against trademark squatters

The Chinese National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) has unveiled a new plan to combat trademark squatting.

CNIPA’s ‘ Special Action Plan for Combating Malicious Trademark Squatting’ was announced on Wednesday in a notice prompting local IP offices to join CNIPA in a new push to target squatters across the country.

CNIPA has identified ten ‘malicious’ acts that constitute infringement or squatting, which will be targeted as part of the special action plan. Among these are the acts of registering trademarks of famous logos, names, places and events.

The plan will be rolled out over three phases, starting this month. The first step will see local IP offices collect evidence and report to the trademark office by March 30th.

From April to October, local trademark offices and CNIPA will review the evidence for validation and issue penalties of up to RMB 100,000 to offenders. From November to December, local offices will summarise their findings and report them to CNIPA by December 10.

The ten malicious acts

The plan will focus on identifying and cracking down on ten acts related to malicious trademark squatting:

  1. Maliciously registering the names of national or regional strategies, major activities, major policies, major projects, or major scientific and technological projects.
  2. Maliciously rushing to register vocabulary and signs related to public emergencies such as natural disasters, major accidents, major public health incidents, and social security incidents.
  3. Malicious pre-registration of names and logos of major events or major exhibitions.
  4. Maliciously registering the names of administrative divisions, mountains and rivers, scenic spots, buildings and other public resources.
  5. Malicious squatting on marks of public or commercial resources, including generic names and industry terms.
  6. Malicious pre-registration of the names of public figures, well-known works or character names with a relatively high reputation.
  7. Malicious pre-registration of another person's trademark or other commercial mark that has a relatively high reputation or a relatively strong distinctiveness, which damages the prior rights and interests of others.
  8. Obvious violation of the prohibition of Article 10 of the trademark law and other violations of public order and good custom, which have caused major negative and social impacts on the political, economic, cultural, religious, ethnic and other social public interests and public order of China.
  9. The trademark agency knows or should know that its client is engaged in the above-mentioned acts, but still accepts its instruction.
  10. Other obvious violations of the principle of good faith.

The list can be seen in Chinese here.

IP Reform

China has undertaken to reform its IP protection rights over the past few years.

President Xi Jingping has called for stronger protections for rights holders, with offices like CNIPA rolling out new initiatives frequently to help crackdown on trademark bad-faith registrations, copycats, and squatting.

Chinese courts have been awarding higher damages for trademark infringement - a recent case between New Balance and Chinese copycat brand New Barlun resulted in a RMB 25 million award for damages - one of the highest ever issued in a Chinese court.

It has targeted these seven specific types as they

  1. malicious squatting of the names of national or regional strategies, major events, major policies, major projects, and major scientific and technological projects;
  2. malicious rushing to pay attention to large Vocabulary and signs related to public emergencies such as natural disasters, major accidents and disasters, major public health incidents, and social security incidents, harming the public interests of the society;
  3. maliciously registering the names and signs of major events or major exhibitions with a high reputation;
  4. malicious intent
  5. Squatting the names of administrative divisions, mountains and rivers, scenic spots, buildings and other public resources
  6. maliciously registering the common names of goods or services, industry terms and other public commercial resources;
  7. maliciously registering the names of public figures with high reputation, Names of well-known works or characters; malicious squatting of trademarks or other commercial signs that others have a high reputation or strong distinctiveness, which damages the prior rights and interests of others

A separate document has been issued to rectify the handling of applications for registration of malicious hoarding of trademarks that are not intended for use.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories

EPO mandatory video hearings to continue despite legality review

‘Guidance would be incredibly helpful’: a view on UK AI

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Patents
China tightens grip on unfair competition
6 January 2023   Increased punitive damages and extended civil liabilities raise the stakes for infringers, explains Pei Lyu and Kevin Han of Gen Law Firm.
Trademarks
China unveils efforts to tackle bad faith trademarks
20 January 2023   As the country’s IP office aims to substantially amend its trademark laws, Pei Lyu and Steve Zhao of Gen Law explain that systemic changes are likely.
Patents
Cross-border IP developments between HK and mainland China
27 March 2023   The Chinese government’s last Five-Year Plan supported turning Hong Kong into a regional IP trading centre. Two years on, Edward Chatterton and Wilson Lung of DLA Piper discuss the deepening cooperation between Mainland China and Hong Kong.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

INTA pushes 2026 Dubai Annual Meeting back three years
Virgin wins $160m trademark appeal against Alaska Airlines
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
K&L Gates lands IP disputes team for Frankfurt office