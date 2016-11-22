Subscribe
kzenon-shutterstock-com-chef-
22 November 2016Trademarks

Chef lands in hot water in TM dispute

US-based restaurant The Kitchen Café (The Kitchen) has filed a trademark infringement and unfair competition lawsuit against the licensing company of chef Wolfgang Puck.

The Kitchen filed its lawsuit against Wolfgang Puck Licensing at the US District Court for the District of Colorado on Friday, November 18.

The Kitchen was opened in 2004 and is co-founded by Kimbal Musk, brother of business magnate Elon Musk, and chef Hugo Matheson.

Puck is a celebrity chef based in the US.

The Kitchen owns marks at the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for ‘The Kitchen’, ‘The Kitchen Upstairs’, ‘The Kitchen Next Door’ and ‘The Kitchen Community Through Food’.

The suit said (pdf) that last year, Wolfgang Puck Licensing announced “a new, competing restaurant concept under the same mark: The Kitchen”.

The Kitchen added that this “unauthorised” use of the term ‘The Kitchen’ “immediately caused confusion in the restaurant industry and marketplace”, as people assumed that Musk has decided to affiliate with or issue a licence to Wolfgang Puck Licensing.

Musk contacted Puck in an attempt to “discuss the market confusion that would be caused by him adopting an identical name” but, according to the suit, Puck did not return Musk’s calls.

Last year, Wolfgang Puck Licensing applied to register ‘The Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck’ and ‘The Kitchen Counter by Wolfgang Puck’ at the USPTO.

The Kitchen filed an opposition action at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board to protest against the marks.

“That filing did not deter defendant, however, as it continued to open and/or license third parties to operate additional restaurants under ‘The Kitchen’ mark,” said the suit.

The US restaurant argued that over the last 12 years it has invested “considerable resources” into developing its nationwide common law rights in ‘The Kitchen’ mark for restaurant services and “championing” its mission to raise awareness about “real food and provide real food to its guests.”

In the suit, The Kitchen also argued that Wolfgang Puck Licensing committed unfair competition under the Lanham Act.

The Kitchen added that Wolfgang Puck Licensing’s actions are wilful and “bound to harm” consumers and The Kitchen.

The Kitchen is asking for preliminary and injunctive relief, attorneys’ fees and costs, and a trial by jury.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide