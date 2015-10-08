Subscribe
jag-cz-shutterstock-com
8 October 2015Trademarks

Champagne maker tastes trademark victory at English court

The English High Court has handed Champagne producer Louis Roederer victory in its trademark dispute with Spanish rival J García Carrión (JGC).

On Tuesday, October 6, Mrs Justice Rose ruled that JGC’s Cristalino product, sold in UK supermarkets Asda and Morrisons, infringed Roederer‘s trademark for the term ‘Cristal’.

Roederer owns a UK trademark and Community trademark (CTM) for the term while JGC owns a UK trademark and a CTM for ‘Cristalino Jaume Serra’.

The Cristalino product is a Spanish sparkling wine and was sold in three varieties. The product sold for £5 ($8) a bottle.

The dispute started in 2010 after Roederer sued JGC at the high court and also named Asda and Morrisons as defendants. The retailers settled their side of the dispute in 2011.

Rose concluded that the Cristalino product “takes unfair advantage of and is detrimental to the distinctive character and repute of the ‘Cristal’ mark”.

In determining the confusion between the marks, Rose said Roederer’s mark has an “inherently distinctive” character.

She cited press coverage of Roederer’s product being consumed at the wedding of actors Brad Pitt and Jennifer Anniston in 2000 and by members of football team Manchester United who were celebrating winning England’s top division, the Premier League in 2013, as evidence of its strong reputation.

Survey evidence was also supplied which Rose said had proven the distinctive character of Roederer’s mark.

Rose add ed that because there is a likelihood of confusion among consumers, JGC’s mark is invalid.

“The invalidity claim relies solely on confusion, not on dilution or blurring. In the light of my findings on the likelihood of confusion I consider that the invalidity claim should also be upheld.”

Rose entered her invalidity verdict, despite the fact that the Trade Marks Tribunal at the UK Intellectual Property Office had rejected Roederer’s opposition to JGC’s application in 2009.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Champagne brand toasts victory over ‘Delaunay’ TM at UKIPO
9 September 2020   Champagne maker Les Roches Blanches has won a trademark battle at the UK Intellectual Property Office, after the office refused to register a competitor’s mark.
Trademarks
French champagne makers celebrate TM victory at IPOS
16 September 2020   In a win for French champagne producers, the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore has ruled against the registration of a competitor’s trademark.
Trademarks
Champagne maker wins latest round in Lidl ‘colour mark’ case
16 September 2021   The EU General Court has annulled a European Intellectual Property Office Board of Appeal decision to remit a long-running dispute over a winemaker’s figurative mark.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act