Subscribe
tungcheung-shutterstock-com-cartier-
8 December 2016Trademarks

Cartier sues jewellery company in counterfeiting suit

France-based luxury goods company Cartier has sued a US jewellery firm in a trademark infringement and counterfeiting suit.

Cartier filed its lawsuit (pdf) against Jewelry Unlimited at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York on Tuesday, December 6.

The luxury goods company argued that Jewelry Unlimited has engaged in unfair and deceptive business practices through the sale of counterfeit watches bearing the ‘Cartier’ trademark.

Further, the suit said that the jewellery company imitated Cartier’s jewellery designs and made false statements about Cartier’s pricing.

Cartier has sought injunctive and monetary relief, and argued that the defendant wilfully manufactured counterfeit jewellery that infringed its marks and trade dress, and falsely advertised its discounted products.

In addition, the suit said that the defendant committed unfair competition and diluted its marks.

Cartier has owned marks for the term ‘Cartier’ at the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) since 1945.

The luxury business owns a jewellery line called the ‘ Love collection’, which features a flat metal band in white, gold or pink gold and is punctuated by simulated head designs or diamonds.

Cartier has owned marks at the USPTO for its ‘Love collection’ since 1985. The marks cover bracelets, belt buckles, earrings and necklaces.

The luxury goods business also has a jewellery collection called ‘ Juste un Clou’, which was introduced in 1971. The company owns trade dress for the jewellery.

Jewelry Unlimited, according to the suit, sold counterfeit goods which bore the ‘Love collection’, ‘Juste un Clou’ and ‘Cartier’ marks on online marketplaces for a discounted price.

Cartier has asked for a permanent injunction against the company, statutory damages of $2 million per counterfeited mark, punitive damages, full costs and attorneys’ fees.

John Margiotta, partner at law firm Fross, Zelnick, Lehrman & Zissu, and one of the lawyers acting on behalf of Cartier, told WIPR: "Cartier recently investigated the sale of its watches offered for sale on the  Walmart.com marketplace. In doing so, it discovered that the defendant, Jewelry Unlimited, was selling products that were altered after market without Cartier’s permission, was deceiving consumers about Cartier’s prices and was misrepresenting the applicability of Cartier’s warranty.

"Cartier filed suit to protect its long-standing reputation for high-quality products and will continue to monitor the unauthorised retail network and marketplace to combat fraud and to protect consumers."

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Michael Kors targets New York-based counterfeiters
5 January 2017   Luxury fashion company Michael Kors has set its sights on counterfeiters based in New York in a trademark infringement claim.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide