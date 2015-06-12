Subscribe
12 June 2015Trademarks

‘Caitlyn Jenner’ trademark application hints at new TV show

Barely a week after the front cover of Vanity Fair displayed a picture of the new-look Bruce Jenner, or Caitlyn as she is now known, a US resident has filed a trademark application for the name ‘Caitlyn Jenner’.

According to the application, dated June 6, the mark will cover services including “entertainment in the nature of an ongoing special variety, news, music or comedy show” and “ongoing television programmes”.

Applied for by California resident Leon Youngblood, the application also covers hats, pants and, perhaps appropriately given the subject of the application, both suits and dresses.

Formerly a track-and-field athlete, Jenner won the gold medal in the men’s decathlon event at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montréal, Canada, setting a new world record.

In later life Jenner became a star of the US reality TV show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, alongside now ex-wife Kris Jenner and her children Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob Kardashian (from her marriage to OJ Simpson’s former lawyer Robert Kardashian), and their own daughters Kylie and Kendall.

In April 2015, Jenner revealed she was a transgender woman. Around two months later, on June 1, Caitlyn Jenner was unveiled on the front cover of the July issue of monthly fashion and lifestyle magazine Vanity Fair.

The ‘Caitlyn Jenner’ trademark application follows hot on the heels of other trademark applications for popularised names and phrases, including ‘Je suis Charlie’ and ‘I can’t breathe’.

As it stands, the application for ‘Caitlyn Jenner’ is the only US filing that includes the full name of the former athlete but, perhaps, there has been a more questionable application.

US resident Phillip Maltin applied for the mark ‘TransJenner’ on April 26. That application is for “adult novelty gag” clothing as well as athletic shirts, tops and bottoms, and a range of other clothes.

Youngblood could not be contacted for comment.

