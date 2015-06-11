Subscribe
veniamin-kraskov-shutterstock-com
Veniamin Kraskov / Shutterstock.com (Saint Tropez)
11 June 2015Trademarks

Brigitte Bardot slams boutique over ‘unauthorised’ images

Former actress Brigitte Bardot has reportedly accused a boutique in Saint-Tropez of selling items featuring images of her without authorisation.

The store in question, Sasha de Saint Tropez, has been accused of selling BB [Bardot’s initials] branded items including champagne bottles, watches and towels.

Bernard d’Ormale, Bardot’s husband, told French daily newspaper Nice-Matin, that the store had been selling the items “without proper authorisation”.

“We demand an end to this abuse. This shop uses images of Brigitte … it never asked us permission,” he said.

The boutique had not responded to WIPR’s request for comment at the time of publication, but we will update the story should the company get in touch.

The artist who designed the items told Nice Matin: “A majority of these objects are indeed the portrait of Brigitte Bardot. It makes sense; we are in Saint Tropez ... the famous actress has contributed greatly to the reputation of this area.”

The 1956 film “And God Created Woman”, which Bardot starred in, was set in the town.

“I do not see why I should remove these objects because they reproduce my paintings, which belong to me. I have also tried several times to reach Ormale,” the artist added.

“If we go to court, I will go to court”

