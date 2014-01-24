Bridgestone wins trademark suit in China

Japanese company Bridgestone, which makes parts for cars and trucks, has said it has won a trademark infringement lawsuit in China.

The Guangdong Higher People's Court confirmed that two local companies must stop producing tyres using the logo “Besttone”, deemed to infringe the “Bridgestone” trademark.

The court made its decision in December 2013, but Bridgestone has only now reported the news.

Momentum Star Tyre and its affiliate Hangyou Rubber Products had been making and selling “Besttone” tyres, prompting Bridgestone to file suit at the Shenzhen Intermediate People's Court in October 2010. The Japanese company’s claims of trademark infringement were later upheld, before the defendants appealed to the Guangdong Higher People's Court.

The appeals court has now rejected the appeal and confirmed the original decision. Bridgestone said the defendants must pay damages, but did not provide a figure.

In a statement, Bridgestone said it will continue to take “aggressive” action in the courts and before regulators to dispute any unauthorised use, or infringement of, its trademarks or other IP, and will oppose any attempt to sell goods under names confusingly similar to its trademarks.

“These actions are necessary to protect consumers and to maintain and enhance Bridgestone's brand value,” the statement said.