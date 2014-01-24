Subscribe
shutterstock-139982122-web
24 January 2014Trademarks

Bridgestone wins trademark suit in China

Japanese company Bridgestone, which makes parts for cars and trucks, has said it has won a trademark infringement lawsuit in China.

The Guangdong Higher People's Court confirmed that two local companies must stop producing tyres using the logo “Besttone”, deemed to infringe the “Bridgestone” trademark.

The court made its decision in December 2013, but Bridgestone has only now reported the news.

Momentum Star Tyre and its affiliate Hangyou Rubber Products had been making and selling “Besttone” tyres, prompting Bridgestone to file suit at the Shenzhen Intermediate People's Court in October 2010. The Japanese company’s claims of trademark infringement were later upheld, before the defendants appealed to the Guangdong Higher People's Court.

The appeals court has now rejected the appeal and confirmed the original decision. Bridgestone said the defendants must pay damages, but did not provide a figure.

In a statement, Bridgestone said it will continue to take “aggressive” action in the courts and before regulators to dispute any unauthorised use, or infringement of, its trademarks or other IP, and will oppose any attempt to sell goods under names confusingly similar to its trademarks.

“These actions are necessary to protect consumers and to maintain and enhance Bridgestone's brand value,” the statement said.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
China sets new damages record in EV trade secrets case
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges