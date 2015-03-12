Subscribe
12 March 2015
Trademarks

Brewer’s trademark opposition triggers industry backlash

A brewer’s opposition to two US trademark applications has led a group representing alcohol makers in one US state to publicly support the applicant.

Bell’s Brewery, based in Michigan, filed an opposition at the US Patent and Trademark Office’s Trademark Trial and Appeal Board to applications filed by Innovation Brewing, an alcohol manufacturer based in North Carolina.

The applications cover the phrase ‘Innovation Brewing’. Between them, the applications cover alcoholic beverages and bar services.

Bell’s claimed that, if granted, the applications would cause confusion with its own trademark, ‘Inspired Brewing’, and its registered slogan ‘Bottling innovation since 1985’.

The opposition to the trademarks was filed in April 2014, but only in the last couple of days has there been a public display of support for Innovation Brewing following the opposition.

Jennifer McLucas, executive director of Asheville Brewers Alliance, a group representing alcohol manufacturers in North Carolina, said yesterday (March 11) that “we’re supporting our member because we are hopeful that we can work together in the spirit of the craft brewing community.

“We hope for collaboration before litigation,” she added.

A petition for Bell’s to drop its opposition that was set up on change.org by a collective calling itself the Secret Beer Group has attracted almost 3,000 signatures at the time of writing.

In response, Bell’s published a statement on its official Twitter page, saying it is doing its “best to continue working through this is as amicably as possible” and is hoping to find a “mutual resolution”.

“Out of respect for the legal part of this processes that we are now in, we will decline commenting further,” it added.

Innovation Brewing did not respond to a request for comment.

