Brand Tanzania campaign set to launch

A branding campaign is set to be created for the African country of Tanzania that is designed to promote its products and heritage around the world.

Brand Tanzania will be created by the Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TanTrade), which has been sponsored by the country’s government.

The project will provide advice on using trademarks and branding to develop country of origin protections.

Law firm Squire Patton Boggs has been appointed to advise TanTrade on the campaign and how to introduce it to the domestic and international markets.

David Dunn, senior partner and project director for the campaign, said the firm looks forward to putting its expertise into a “worthwhile initiative”.

Dunn added: “The protection of Tanzanian place of origin names, such as Kilimanjaro, Serengeti, Zanzibar and many others, will allow the government to manage and fully explore Tanzania's rich natural resources and diverse export product offerings.”

Squire Patton Boggs’ international public policy team has been appointed to advise on the project.

Deborah Lodge, IP partner at the firm, said the creation of a distinctive brand to promote Tanzania and its products would set it apart, and help protect it against fraud and deception caused by those looking to profit from Tanzania’s national treasures and reputation.