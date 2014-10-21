Subscribe
22 October 2014Trademarks

Brand Tanzania campaign set to launch

A branding campaign is set to be created for the African country of Tanzania that is designed to promote its products and heritage around the world.

Brand Tanzania will be created by the Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TanTrade), which has been sponsored by the country’s government.

The project will provide advice on using trademarks and branding to develop country of origin protections.

Law firm Squire Patton Boggs has been appointed to advise TanTrade on the campaign and how to introduce it to the domestic and international markets.

David Dunn, senior partner and project director for the campaign, said the firm looks forward to putting its expertise into a “worthwhile initiative”.

Dunn added: “The protection of Tanzanian place of origin names, such as Kilimanjaro, Serengeti, Zanzibar and many others, will allow the government to manage and fully explore Tanzania's rich natural resources and diverse export product offerings.”

Squire Patton Boggs’ international public policy team has been appointed to advise on the project.

Deborah Lodge, IP partner at the firm, said the creation of a distinctive brand to promote Tanzania and its products would set it apart, and help protect it against fraud and deception caused by those looking to profit from Tanzania’s national treasures and reputation.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Tanzania: first recognition of a well-known trademark
11 April 2022   The precedent sets out rules around confusingly similar marks and bad faith filings, explains Miguel Bibe at Inventa.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis