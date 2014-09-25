Subscribe
26 September 2014Trademarks

Brand owners concerned about emerging market laws

The biggest challenge facing international brand owners is inadequate legal structures in emerging markets, according to a global survey conducted by the trademark practice of the law firm Hogan Lovells.

This was said to be a key concern by 32% of the respondents to the survey of 58 multinational companies from a range of industries including food and drink, technology, media and telecommunications, life sciences and manufacturing, with a focus on those with headquarters in the US, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

It was followed closely by worries about a lack of harmonisation of trademark laws and crowded trademark registries. China was said to pose the greatest challenges when filing trademarks, with 28% of respondents saying China was the most difficult jurisdiction in which to enforce trademarks. It was followed closely by other Asian countries.

The law firm’s report, which focused on the challenges companies face when filing and enforcing their trademarks around the world, also found that a significant number of those surveyed regarded China, Japan, Korea and Taiwan as the countries likely to see the greatest increase in expenditure on trademark filing and enforcement over the next five years.

"Despite clear and common frustrations companies have with prosecuting and enforcing trademarks in Asia, we can expect to see an increased number of applications. This market will only continue to grow and develop so branding will remain a key tool in competing successfully," said Lloyd Parker, Hogan Lovells’ head of IP.

In Asia, where, on average, the trademark team size is considerably lower than in Western companies, the main concern among trademark teams was said to be insufficient understanding and co-operation from their business units. Western companies were more concerned about insufficient budgets to increase their team headcount and carry out desired work.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
K&L Gates lands IP disputes team for Frankfurt office
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges