Subscribe
anouchka-2
24 April 2018Trademarks

Bible reference not enough for TM applicant in Under Armour opposition

Sportswear brand Under Armour has succeeded in its opposition of two trademarks at the UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO).

On Wednesday, April 18, the IPO found that the applied-for trademarks, which feature the words ‘The Armour’, were confusingly similar to Under Armour’s trademark.

In April last year, Dara Lambuella Knox-Hooke sought to register the two trademarks, covering classes 18 and 25, which include bags, clothes and footwear for a Christian faith-based brand.

Under Armour opposed the registrations, claiming that the applied-for marks were confusingly similar to its own, that its own marks have a reputation in the UK so the applied-for marks would take unfair advantage, and that Under Armour has goodwill in its marks.

Knox-Hooke filed a notice of defence and counter statement denying all grounds.

However, because Under Armour did not provide any evidence to support its claims, most of its grounds of objection were struck out, leaving only the confusingly similar opposition.

Under Armour relied on five EU trademarks (EUTMs), but Matthew Williams, on behalf of the IPO, focused solely on EUTM number 011,978,764, which covers the word ‘Armour’.

After concluding that the average consumer is the general public who will purchase the goods in shops or via the internet, Williams found that there would be a medium or average level of attention from the consumer.

The parties’ specifications also include some identical terms, he added.

“Moreover, it is clear from case law such as Gérard Meric v Office for Harmonisation in the Internal Market that goods can be considered as identical when the goods designated by the earlier mark are included in a more general category designated by the trademark application or vice versa,” said Williams.

Although the addition of ‘The’ in the applied-for marks was “not negligible”, because it is the definite article it is “relatively non-distinctive”, Williams said. He found the marks to be visually and aurally similar to a high degree.

Knox-Hooke claimed that the mark derives from the Bible scripture “Put on the whole armour of God, that you may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil” (Ephesians 6:11).

“However, I find that the public at large would not be aware of that Biblical reference,” said Williams, holding that the marks are conceptually similar to a high degree.

After finding that Under Armour’s mark is inherently distinctive to a medium degree, Williams concluded that the marks may confuse consumers.

Knox-Hooke was ordered to pay Under Armour £600 ($835).

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today’s top stories

EU court upholds decisions on validity of ‘HP’ marks

Victory for ad blockers at Germany’s Supreme Court

Monkeys can’t own copyright, rules Ninth Circuit

Mewburn Ellis appoints partner and expands Munich office

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

article
Under Armour signs truce with Lululemon
30 October 2017   Clothing company Under Armour has settled its differences with activewear brand Lululemon at the US District Court for the District of Delaware.
Trademarks
Under Armour on the offensive, days after Lululemon settlement
2 November 2017   Less than a week after settling its trade dress and design patent infringement case with rival Lululemon, clothing company Under Armour has asked a US court to declare it has not infringed two trademarks.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif