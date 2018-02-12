Subscribe
mikeinlondon
12 February 2018Trademarks

BBC tackles trademark infringement in China

The BBC has tackled a China-based English learning site over the alleged unauthorised use of the ‘BBC’ trademark.

According to a press release from the Beijing Haidian District People’s Court, the BBC has sued Beijing Iyuba Technology over the use of the ‘BBC’ mark on its website, apps and social media.

The BBC is seeking RMB500,000 ($79,005) in damages and has asked the court to order Iyuba to stop using the trademark.

After the news organisation first applied for a trademark in China in the 1980s, it has since applied for nearly 400 marks, 60 of which are for ‘BBC’.

The allegedly infringing website, www.bbc.iyuba.com, is an English language learning site. It features the name “BBC” on the homepage and throughout the website.

The BBC said it had sent a letter to the company but that this had been ignored.

A spokesperson for the BBC said: “We consider use of our branding without authorisation to be a trademark infringement and reserve all rights to deal with it appropriately.”

The case is under further investigation by the court.

