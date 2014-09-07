Subscribe
8 September 2014
Trademarks

Barbour admits liberal anti-counterfeit approach

Fashion brand Barbour has said it takes a permissive approach to tackling fake goods because it is impossible to stop people buying them.

Helen Barbour, vice-chairman of the UK company, was discussing cheap imitations during a wide-ranging BBC interview to celebrate its 120th anniversary.

“It’s always been in the back of our mind,” she said. “But what can you do? We can't stop people from buying them. You just hope for the best.”

Barbour, founded in 1894, is famous for its waxed jackets and was originally aimed at the likes of farmers and fisherman, but has since become more mainstream.

The company’s anti-counterfeit approach lies in stark contrast to fellow UK fashion business Burberry, whose brand was rocked after early success, particularly because of counterfeiting.

In response, it withdrew certain products that were vulnerable to imitation, including the check hat, and its legal team began clamping down on brand abuse.

Burberry is now widely regarded to have recovered its exclusive status.

Despite Barbour’s comments to the BBC, the company has a section on its site called ‘counterfeit education’. It says: “We take anti-counterfeiting extremely serious and we're working with worldwide customs authorities, trading standards and various law enforcement agencies to stop the shipment of counterfeit goods, preventing their sale and distribution.”

The company said it also aims to remove any websites, sponsored links and auctions that are suspected of selling fake goods, adding that: “We also ask you, our valued customers, to be vigilant over counterfeit sites so you can help us to eradicate them.”

