Australian rugby trials anti-counterfeiting blockchain app

IP Australia has teamed up with Australia’s National Rugby League (NRL) to trial its blockchain-based app, aimed at eliminating counterfeits.

As part of the trial, the IP office’s ‘trust badge’ will be applied to the league’s online merchandise stores, the NRL Shop and Savvy Supporter.

The badge provides a “digital stamp of authenticity”, by digitally linking between the online store and the brand’s registered trademark.

Karen Andrews, minister for industry, science and technology, said: “This initiative has enormous potential to help Australian businesses protect their brands online and give consumers confidence that they are purchasing the real deal.”

Andrews added that the app could be used across a range of Australian made products and is a “great example of how new technologies can be applied in very practical ways to grow the economy and create local jobs”.

The trust badge is part of IP Australia's blockchain-based ‘ Smart Trade Mark’ platform, which enables trademark owners to connect digitally to the government register to prove they are the authentic owner of a brand.

IP Australia is also working with the Indigenous Land and Sea Corporation and the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation, trialling a system of traceability and verification for bush food supply chains.

The office has pioneered new technology before—in September last year, it launched an online platform to provide global access to “cutting edge” artificial intelligence and machine learning tools.

