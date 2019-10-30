Subscribe
shutterstock_645775210_phloxii
30 October 2019Trademarks

ASIPI 2019: Protecting 'country brands'

How can countries effectively promote themselves, and how can businesses within them benefit from their nationality?

At ASIPI’s XXI Journadas de Trabajo in Lima, Peru, yesterday 29 October, panellists from Peru and Colombia discussed so-called ‘country brands’ and the opportunities that come with them.

As Luiz Diez Canseco, of George Washington Law school and former president of the Judicial Tribunal of the Andean Community explained, country brands are something with which we are familiar and but they are not legally recognised, at least not specifically.

A country brand is “not a collective mark, it’s not an indication, it’s not a mark for a state (all direct quotes translated from Spanish by the writer),” Diez Canseco argued.

Ivo Gagliuffi, president of INDECOPI, Peru’s IP office, explained the work that Peru has done with its country brand and the steps the office has taken towards gaining recognition for them as a separate type of mark.

Echoing Diez Canseco, Gagliuffi agreed that attempting to register a nation brand in the manner of a normal trademark is difficult and costly (since it would require registration in all classes and all countries), and that current methods of protection are “too expensive and insufficient”.

A country brand can have many different benefits, he said, and “can be used to position the country in a positive manner”, which can help tourism, but also commerce and the national identity.

Peru has proposed that country brands should be recognised at a global or regional level, and in 2018 submitted a proposal to the World Intellectual Property Organisation for establishing such a system, with five key aspects:

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Patents
ASIPI 2019: A growing market
28 October 2019   The protection of IP rights for plant varieties is very important for future innovations in yields, disease reduction and food safety, as Tom Phillips discovers.
Trademarks
ASIPI 2019: A healthy debate
28 October 2019   Global head of trademarks, domains and copyright at Novartis, David Lossignol tells Saman Javed how brand restriction legislation is impacting the health industry.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act