Subscribe
gladskikh-tatiana
9 April 2020Trademarks

Judge scolds 'argumentative' witness in pet food dispute

The English High Court’s IP division has intervened in a trademark dispute between two UK pet food makers, handing a victory to  Natural Instinct.

In its  decision, handed down on March 20 but only just published, the Intellectual Property Enterprise Court (IPEC) ruled that  Natures Menu’s ‘True Instinct’ brand of pet food infringed its rival’s trademarks.

The case was heard by David Stone, partner and global head of IP at  Allen & Overy in London, who also serves as a deputy high court judge.

Natural Instinct, which launched ten years ago, achieved revenues of £10 million per year by the end of 2017. It sued after the launch of Natures Menu’s ‘True Instinct’ brand, which it said was confusing consumers.

The company based its case on two registered UK trademarks for ‘Natural Instinct’ in different colours, both featuring the tagline “Dog and cat food as nature intended”.

Natures Menu denied the claims, but its case was weakened by Stone’s refusal to accept the evidence of its managing director except where it was “corroborated by contemporaneous documents or other witnesses”.

The Natures Menu chief was described by lawyers for Natural Instinct as a “self-confessed liar”, while the judge said he was not a “helpful witness”.

In particular, lawyers for Natural Instinct cited his claim that all of the 'True Instinct' products also bore the 'Natures Menu' brand, which the judge found to be untrue.

“He was argumentative, and prone to long exculpatory answers that did not address the questions put to him … In my judgment, he was neither frank nor forthright in his answers to the court, but was rather trying to give answers that he felt would assist the defendant's case or would not compromise the defendant's case,” Stone added.

According to the court, Natures Menu also failed to disclose examples of confusion from consumers who had contacted the company on social media channels such as Facebook.

Stone found there to be evidence of actual confusion between the brands, and found Natures Menu liable for trademark infringement and passing off.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Amazon storing infringing goods not TM infringement, CJEU rules
2 April 2020   In a long-awaited ruling, the Court of Justice of the European Union has handed victory to Amazon in a trademark dispute over the storage of infringing products.
Trademarks
Nature’s Way accuses CBD maker of TM infringement
28 February 2020   Products infused with cannabidiol are at the centre of a trademark dispute between supplement maker Nature’s Way Products and Arizona-based Nature’s Way Botanicals.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis