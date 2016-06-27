Subscribe
pio3-shutterstock-com-apple-
27 June 2016Trademarks

Apple targeted in patent lawsuit over FaceTime

Apple has been targeted in a patent lawsuit centring on its FaceTime video calling technology.

In a lawsuit filed at the US District Court for the Northern District of California on Friday, June 24, US-based Straight Path IP Group accused Apple of infringing five of its patents.

The patents, US numbers 6,009,469; 6,108,704; 6,131,121; 6,701,365; and 7,149,208, all concern a method for enabling communications and “realtime video conferencing”.

Each of the patents has claims dating back to 1995 and they were previously owned by NetSpeak Corporation, which used the patents in its WebPhone product.

In the complaint, Straight Path said FaceTime’s use on devices including the iPhone and iPad infringes technology used in the WebPhone.

The WebPhone allows users to make calls over the internet.

NetSpeak merged with Adir Technologies in 2001, and the merged companies liquidated all of their assets to Net2Phone in 2003.

It is not clear from the lawsuit when Straight Path acquired the patents from Net2Phone, but the company states in the complaint that it “is the lawful owner-by-assignment of all right, title and interest in and to the patents-in-suit”.

Straight Path is seeking damages and attorneys’ fees.

“Defendant actively, knowingly, and intentionally induced, and continues to actively, knowingly, and intentionally induce,” infringement of the patents by its customers and end users, the complaint said.

It adds that Apple had knowledge of the patents and the infringement but, “despite this knowledge”, has continued to “commit tortious conduct by way of patent infringement”.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown