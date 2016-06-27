Apple targeted in patent lawsuit over FaceTime

Apple has been targeted in a patent lawsuit centring on its FaceTime video calling technology.

In a lawsuit filed at the US District Court for the Northern District of California on Friday, June 24, US-based Straight Path IP Group accused Apple of infringing five of its patents.

The patents, US numbers 6,009,469; 6,108,704; 6,131,121; 6,701,365; and 7,149,208, all concern a method for enabling communications and “realtime video conferencing”.

Each of the patents has claims dating back to 1995 and they were previously owned by NetSpeak Corporation, which used the patents in its WebPhone product.

In the complaint, Straight Path said FaceTime’s use on devices including the iPhone and iPad infringes technology used in the WebPhone.

The WebPhone allows users to make calls over the internet.

NetSpeak merged with Adir Technologies in 2001, and the merged companies liquidated all of their assets to Net2Phone in 2003.

It is not clear from the lawsuit when Straight Path acquired the patents from Net2Phone, but the company states in the complaint that it “is the lawful owner-by-assignment of all right, title and interest in and to the patents-in-suit”.

Straight Path is seeking damages and attorneys’ fees.

“Defendant actively, knowingly, and intentionally induced, and continues to actively, knowingly, and intentionally induce,” infringement of the patents by its customers and end users, the complaint said.

It adds that Apple had knowledge of the patents and the infringement but, “despite this knowledge”, has continued to “commit tortious conduct by way of patent infringement”.