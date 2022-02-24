Andorra loses trademark GI case at EU court

The government of Andorra has failed to persuade an EU court that the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) erred in refusing to trademark a sign with the principality's name.

The Ninth Chamber of the EU General Court held that the sought after mark was merely descriptive of a geographic origin and lacked the requisite distinctive character to merit registration.

The issue arose in June 2017, when the government of the principality of Andorra submitted an application for registration of an EU trademark to the EUIPO for the sign ‘Andorra’.

Geographical origin

The goods and services for which registration has been requested fell into classes 16, 34, 36, 39, 41 and 44 under the Nice Agreement, encompassing photographs, tobacco, financial affairs, real estate business, travel, education and beauty care.

In February 2018, the EUIPO rejected the application, holding that the term ‘Andorra’ was sufficiently direct and simply described the geographical origin of those goods and services.

In April 2018, the government lodged an appeal with the EUIPO, which the Second Board of Appeal dismissed later in August 2019

The board found that although the sign applied for contained certain figurative elements consisting of a slight stylisation of the word 'Andorra', this was insignificant and did not allow overcome its descriptive character.

The relevant public would perceive the sign as designating the geographical origin of the goods and services in question, or as the place where those services would be provided, the board said.

Devoid of distinctiveness

It also concluded that the sign merely informed the relevant public of the geographical origin of the goods and services covered, but not of their particular commercial origin so that it was devoid of any distinctive character.

On appeal, the government argued that in order to refuse registration of a geographical name as an EU trademark, a link must be established between the product or service and the geographical name in question.

According to the government, since Andorra is not a country known for the production of the products and the provision of the services listed, there is, for the consumer, no actual or potential relationship between the products and services in question.

Positive feelings

This, argued the EUIPO, can be attributed to their ability not only to possibly reveal the quality and other properties of the product categories but also to influence consumers' preferences in various ways, for example by linking the products to a place that can arouse positive feelings.

The court agreed, holding that the board was right to consider, first, that the geographical indication Andorra was known to the general public, and, second, that the use of the term 'Andorra' to designate all the services in question could be associated by the relevant public with the place of origin.

The court held that this ground alone justified the refusal of registration in question and that it was not necessary to examine the merits of the government’s second plea alleging infringement.

It also rejected the government’s third plea, alleging breach of the principles of legal certainty, equal treatment and good administration as well as breach of the obligation to state reasons and the rights of the defence.

The court dismissed the appeal and ordered the government to pay costs.