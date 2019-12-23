Subscribe
shutterstock_1529780642_benthemouse
23 December 2019TrademarksSarah Morgan

American Airlines takes Delta to court over TM

American Airlines has sued Delta Air Lines over the rival airline’s alleged infringement of the ‘Flagship’ trademarks.

American Airlines, in a lawsuit filed Friday, December 20 at the US District Court for the Northern District of Texas, accused Delta of using the terms “flagship”, “Flagship” and “FLAGSHIP” to promote its own airport lounges and premium services and interiors.

According to the suit, Delta’s use of these terms is confusingly similar to American Airlines’ well-established ‘Flagship’ marks.

American Airlines has used its trademarks, which include ‘Flagship’, ‘Flagship Lounge’ and ‘Flagship Suite’, to describe premium air travel services for first and business class passengers since the 1930s.

The suit added: “This confusion is only amplified because Delta is using these terms to promote its own premium air travel services—which just so happen to be the very same services in which American has used its Flagship marks for decades. This is no coincidence.”

Delta has been accused of using the ‘Flagship’ as marks of its own with the expectation of generating confusion in the marketplace and of using advertisements and press releases to “chip away” at American Airlines’ Flagship brand in several ways.

This chipping away comes in the form of Delta using “flagship” to describe its own premium-level plane interiors and associated in-flight services and, from mid-2017, using the term “flagship” to refer to certain of its market-specific aeroplanes.

Recently, said American Airlines, Delta has begun directly selling flight tickets by using the term “Flagship” to indicate premium-level interiors and services for certain flights.

“Delta considers American Airlines to be one of its biggest competitors—if not its biggest competitor. Some of Delta’s chief marketing strategies include persuading consumers to choose Delta over American Airlines, and attempting to persuade loyal American customers to switch their loyalty to Delta,” alleged American Airlines.

The suit went on to claim that competing with American Airlines is so central to Delta’s marketing strategies that its infringement of the Flagship trademarks “must be a tactical, strategic choice”.

American Airlines is seeking a finding of wilful trademark infringement, a permanent injunction and damages.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

ISP hit with $1bn damages in music piracy suit

Michael Jackson estate and Disney end documentary dispute

EPO rejects ‘AI inventor’ patent applications

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Delta Airlines scores partial TM win at UKIPO
6 April 2020   Delta Airlines has partially blocked the registration of a ‘Sky Club’ trademark by a UK private travel concierge service on the grounds that it would cause confusion with its own airport lounge brand.
Trademarks
Marriott hits back at Delta’s TM suit, claiming breach of contract
30 June 2020   Marriott International has claimed that Delta Airlines breached a co-existence agreement by suing the hotel chain for trademark infringement earlier this year.
Trademarks
American Airlines sues The Points Guy over ‘infringing’ app
20 January 2022   American Airlines has sued the airline news and guides blog The Points Guy for copyright infringement, claiming that the company and its owner utilise its branding and goodwill to “unfairly compete” in the airline rewards programme space.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions