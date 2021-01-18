Subscribe
shutterstock_1649472190_tada_images
18 January 2021TrademarksRory O'Neill

Amazon under the spotlight in latest ‘Notorious Markets’ report

The US Trade Representative (USTR) has turned its attention to e-commerce and internet platforms in its latest Notorious Markets report on counterfeit goods.

The annual report compiles a list of countries and websites which pose a threat to IP owners, namely through pirated material and counterfeit goods.

In the latest edition, published last week, the USTR said e-commerce platforms had to do more to protect brand owners and consumers.

While acknowledging the efforts of some e-commerce platforms, the report said counterfeiters and distributors of pirate material had also improved their tactics to evade detection.

Notably, the report again names several of Amazon’s non-US domains among its “notorious markets”. Amazon has attempted to improve its reputation on IP protection with a series of high-profile initiatives aimed at curbing the prevalence of counterfeits on the platform.

An Amazon spokesman vehemently defended the company's record and described its inclusion as "nothing more than a desperate stunt in the final days of this administration".

"Amazon does more to fight counterfeit than any other private entity we are aware of," said the spokesman.

"We’ve proactively blocked more than six billion suspected bad listings before they were published, launched industry-leading brand protection tools that enable rights owners to partner with us in driving counterfeits to zero, and worked with law enforcement by referring confirmed counterfeiters for prosecution and sharing intelligence to more effectively stop counterfeits at the border.

"As a result of these and other efforts, 99.9% of pages viewed by customers on Amazon have never had a valid report of counterfeit.”

'Personal vendetta'

Amazon was named on last year’s edition of the list, leading to a public exchange of views with President Trump’s administration.

Responding to the 2019 report, Amazon said the administration had a “ personal vendetta” against the Seattle-based e-commerce company. The platform later challenged the submissions of fashion retailers who had lobbied for its inclusion this year.

The administration does not appear to have softened its stance towards Amazon and cited Amazon’s British, Italian, Spanish, French, and German domains as posing a significant risk to brand owners.

In the latest report, the USTR said: “right holders expressed concern that the seller information displayed by Amazon is often misleading such that it is difficult for consumers and right holders alike to determine who is selling the goods. Right holders also expressed concern that Amazon does not sufficiently vet sellers on its platforms.

“They also commented that Amazon’s counterfeit removal processes can be lengthy and burdensome, even for right holders that enrol in Amazon’s brand protection programmes,” the report continued.

The entry on Amazon ends “on a positive note”, acknowledging Amazon’s partnership with the government National IP Rights Coordination Centre to prevent counterfeit goods from entering the US.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories

Unicolors: ‘impossible’ Boohoo didn’t copy design

Court upholds $1bn copyright ruling against ISP Cox

Is the cost of AI a barrier to IP offices?

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Amazon, eBay, Google slate notorious markets nominations
30 November 2020   The US Trade Representative’s annual counterfeiting and piracy report should not “target” US companies, according to the Computer & Communications Industry Association.
Trademarks
Amazon says US govt has ‘personal vendetta’ after USTR report
30 April 2020   Amazon has accused the US government of pursuing a “personal vendetta”, after it was included in a list of “notorious markets” for counterfeit goods.
Trademarks
USTR lists Alibaba and Tencent sites in ‘notorious markets’ report
18 February 2022   E-commerce sites operated by China’s Alibaba and Tencent have been included in the US Trade Representative’s annual “notorious markets list” for the first time, while removing any mention of Amazon’s foreign domains that had been listed in previous years.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown