Subscribe
adrianhancu
26 March 2018Trademarks

Amazon successfully opposes ‘Firefly’ mark at UKIPO

Retailer Amazon has succeeded in its opposition of the registration of trademark ‘Firefly’ at the UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO).

The IPO delivered its decision on Thursday, March 2, finding that the ‘Firefly’ mark and its services are identical to earlier mark.

In December 2016, Firefly International applied to register the mark ‘Firefly’ in classes 3, 26, and 38, covering goods such as cosmetics and sewing materials and services such as telecoms and data. Class 26 was removed from the application in unrelated opposition proceedings.

Subsequently, Amazon filed an opposition application in respect of class 38, on the basis of previously registered marks, and the retailer’s subsidiary Amazon Technologies did the same.

In the first opposition, Amazon relied on its earlier registered mark ‘Amazon Firefly (European trademark number 013,010,426). The second opposition, by Amazon Technologies, was based on Amazon Technologies’ trademark ‘Firefly’ (European trademark number 013,301,742).

Both marks cover class 38 for services including telecoms and broadcasting. Amazon claimed ‘Firefly’ was similar to its own mark and covered similar services, and Amazon Technologies argued that the applied-for mark was identical to its earlier registered mark and covered identical services.

In a statement relating to the second opposition, Firefly accepted that its mark was identical to Amazon Technologies’ earlier registered mark, according to the IPO.

However, Firefly claimed that the services of telecoms are broad and, while the applied-for mark covers similar services to that of Amazon Technologies’ mark, simply sharing the telecoms category is not sufficient to render the services identical.

The IPO said that all services covered by the applied-for mark, including communication services, data transmission, telecoms access, and satellite communication services, were identical to that of the services covered by Amazon Technologies’ mark.

As Firefly’s mark and the services covered by it were identical to Amazon Technologies’ earlier registered ’Firefly’, the IPO upheld the opposition. It also found that it was not necessary to consider Amazon’s first opposition.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today’s top stories

Nine charged with $3.4bn of IP theft from international establishments

Kim Kardashian West and Urban Outfitters settle ‘selfie’ patent suit

US accuses China of denying patent rights in WTO case

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
University of Law in partial TM win at UKIPO
6 November 2020   The University of Law has succeeded in blocking parts of a trademark application by a Chinese provider of legal and corporate risk management services at the UK Intellectual Property Office, on Tuesday, November 3.
Patents
UKIPO affirms end of temporary fee cuts
4 March 2021   The UK Intellectual Property Office has affirmed that it will be ending its temporary fees period on March 31, introduced to support customers through the pandemic.
Patents
UKIPO launches digital IP renewal service
14 July 2021   The UK Intellectual Property Office has launched a new digital IP renewal service today that promises to cut the time to renew IP rights from five days to five minutes.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif