Subscribe
jonathan-weiss-shutterstock-com-amazon-
11 August 2020TrademarksMuireann Bolger

Amazon launches Project Zero in a further seven countries

Amazon has today, August 11, announced the expansion of its anti-counterfeiting programme,  Project Zero, to seven new countries, making it available in 17 countries in which Amazon operates.

Project Zero is newly available in Australia, Brazil, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates. According to Amazon, the project “empowers brands” by combining “Amazon’s advanced technology, machine learning, and innovation with the sophisticated knowledge that brands have of their own IP” to drive counterfeits to zero. More than 10,000 brands have enrolled in Project Zero since it was launched in 2019.

“Amazon is committed to protecting our customers and the brands we collaborate with worldwide,” said Dharmesh Mehta, vice president of worldwide customer trust and partner support at Amazon. “Project Zero has been a leap forward in protecting brands, especially for those that use all three of its components.”

“We are excited to see that Project Zero is expanding into the new marketplaces,” said Adrienne McNicholas, co-founder and CEO of  Food Huggers. “The programme has already had a very positive impact on our enforcement efforts and we are glad to see Amazon’s continued commitment to protecting our brand across the world.”

Brands that are enrolled in Project Zero and already have a trademark enrolled in one of the newly launched countries will automatically be able to use it in these additional stores. Project Zero uses three components to protect brands, including automated protections that scan more than 5 billion attempted daily product listing updates globally to look for suspicious listings. These are powered by Amazon’s  machine learning and are continuously fed new information to automatically  prevent and block potential counterfeit listings.

Second, Project Zero provides a self-service tool to brands enabling them to directly remove listings from an Amazon store. These removals feed into Amazon’s automated protections, so it can catch potential counterfeit listings. Finally, the project offers an option of product serialisation, enabled by a unique code that brands apply within their manufacturing or packaging process. This allows Amazon to scan and confirm the authenticity of every single purchase of a brand’s enrolled products from Amazon’s stores.

In June, Amazon launched the  Amazon Counterfeit Crime Unit , to investigate and bring legal action against counterfeiters, and last year it  launched IP Accelerator, a project that connects brands with a network of IP law firms.

The law firms, which include  The Sladkus Law Group,  Neal & McDevitt, and  Dunner Law, provide trademark registration services to help brands secure a trademark at the  US Patent and Trademark Office. These measures come after Amazon warned investors about the risk of counterfeits on its online platform for the first time in its annual report last year. Amazon also offers a  free brand registration service, which it claims helps brands deliver an accurate and trusted customer experience on Amazon while protecting a brand’s IP.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Exclusive interview: Amazon expands Project Zero to Europe
5 August 2019   Amazon has today, August 5, expanded Project Zero, a programme which it claims “empowers brands to help drive counterfeits to zero”, to Europe.
Trademarks
Amazon files joint counterfeit lawsuit
14 August 2020   Amazon and cosmetics brand KF Beauty have jointly filed a lawsuit against four companies and 16 people for selling counterfeit products on Amazon’s online stores and for infringing trademarks.
article
Bezos-backed UK startup sued over trade secret theft
29 October 2020   The founder of UK startup Beacon Technologies has been accused of stealing trade secrets from a California-based logistics company while he served as a board member.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
K&L Gates lands IP disputes team for Frankfurt office
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges