Allen & Overy applies for ‘Brexit Law’ TMs

Law firm Allen & Overy has applied for trademarks covering the term ‘Brexit Law’.

The firm filed two applications, one for a European Union trademark and another for a UK-based trademark at the UK Intellectual Property Office.

According to the applications, filed on June 30, they are for goods and services including printed publications, business management and consultancy; education and training services; and legal services.

Nicola Dagg, partner at the firm’s London office, said Allen & Overy has used the ‘Brexit Law’ mark to denote the range of legal advice being provided to clients during the period of uncertainty following the UK’s decision to leave the EU.

She added: “Allen & Overy has forged a leading reputation for providing comprehensive advice around Brexit ... Brexit Law materials represent the best of A&O’s strategic and innovative legal thinking.”

Since the UK’s decision to leave the EU was announced on June 24, several companies have applied to trademark the term Brexit.

Other recent applications include that of cheese maker Anthony Rowcliffe and Son, which applied to trademark the term ‘Brexit Blue’ on July 4, and drinks maker Halewood International Brands, which applied to register ‘Brexit’ covering alcoholic drinks except beer on June 30.

Other applications have included ‘ English Brexit Tea’, by a German resident, while Boston Beer Corporation also filed a trademark application for the term covering ‘hard cider’ at the US Patent and Trademark Office.