10 May 2016Trademarks

Alibaba’s Taobao commits to driving out counterfeiters

Alibaba Group’s online shopping marketplace Taobao has promised to clamp down on counterfeits being sold on its platform.

Starting later this month, entities using Taobao to sell luxury brands will be required to upload proof that the goods are genuine. Proof could be an invoice or authorisation letter from the luxury brands stating that the purchased products are genuine.

If a seller does not comply with the arrangement, the goods will be removed from the portal.

The new measures will be rolled out on May 20.

In a notice dated May 4 that was sent to sellers using its platform, Taobao said: “To create a healthy shopping environment with a high level of integrity and to protect the legal interests of consumers and brand owners, Taobao is gearing up to regulate sales of luxury brands’ products.”

Alibaba has previously caused concern among some luxury brands.

Earlier this week, TBO reported that Gucci and Michael Kors had terminated their partnership with the International Anticounterfeiting Coalition. The brands left in protest at Alibaba signing up to one of its new membership categories.

Last year, the General Office of China’s State Council outlined an agenda aimed at tackling and reducing the infringement of intellectual property rights online.

Among the key aims in that proposal were stronger regulation and legislation and better collaboration between government departments.

This story was first published on  TBO.

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

