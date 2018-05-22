Subscribe
vivalapenler-istockphoto-com-alibaba-1
22 May 2018Trademarks

Alibaba reports 42% drop in IP takedown requests

Alibaba Group has reported that IP owners filed 42% fewer notice and takedown requests in 2017 compared to the previous year.

In its “Intellectual Property Rights Protection Annual Report” for 2017, released yesterday, May 20, the company said the fall resulted from “proactive efforts to identify and remove potentially problematic listings”.

It added that the decline is particularly striking given the 17% increase in accounts registered through Alibaba’s IP Protection (IPP) Platform during 2017.

The company also reported on offline achievements, saying it supported Chinese police in 23 provinces and cities in efforts to crack down on the sale of counterfeit or inferior quality goods. Alibaba referred 1,910 leads to law enforcement authorities that helped in the arrest of 1,606 suspects and the closure of 1,328 facilities, it added.

Giving a case study, the report said that after six months of investigation last year, the Alibaba Anti-Counterfeiting Special Task Force assisted police in dismantling the largest-known Louis Vuitton counterfeit ring “in recent years”.

The company also reported that since mid-2017, it has processed 95% of takedown requests within 24 hours—a 68% fall compared to 2016.

Alibaba’s chief platform governance officer, Jessie Zheng, said Alibaba wants to collaborate with all stakeholders—including rights owners, trade associations and law enforcement—to keep leading the “best practice in IP protection”.

The news comes two weeks after Alibaba announced that the Alibaba Anti-Counterfeiting Association (AACA), which provides a forum for coordinating offline investigations and referrals to law enforcement, now has 105 companies on board. The AACA was created in January 2017 with 30 members, including Adidas, Honda and Samsung.

Despite the positive reports, Alibaba is still encountering difficulties on the IP front.

In November last year, the US International Trade Commission (ITC) announced it had opened an investigation into Alibaba regarding the importation of containers for cooling beverages. The complaint was filed by Yeti Coolers, a Texas-based manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products.

According to the ITC, the investigation is ongoing and an evidentiary hearing has been scheduled for July 2018.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories

Solar panel companies victorious as patent win affirmed Hotel Chocolat and Waitrose locked in #slabgate dispute ‘Billie the Bookie’ receives prison sentence for copyright offences

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Alibaba accuses cryptocurrency company of TM infringement
3 April 2018   Chinese e-commerce platform Alibaba has accused a Dubai-based cryptocurrency company of operating an “unlawful scheme to misappropriate” Alibaba’s renowned brand name.
article
Alibaba launches new system to fight counterfeits
5 July 2016   E-commerce website Alibaba has launched a new system that it says streamlines communications and collaboration to help improve intellectual property enforcement online.
article
China raises anti-counterfeiting pressure on e-commerce platforms
3 September 2018   China has introduced legislation that will hold e-commerce platforms, such as Alibaba and Pinduoduo, jointly responsible for counterfeit goods sold by third parties on their site.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis