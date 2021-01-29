Subscribe
shutterstock_1009958881_christianthiel_net
29 January 2021TrademarksRory O'Neill

African govts aiming to ‘eradicate’ counterfeits with new platform

The African Union (AU) has unveiled plans to tackle counterfeits across the continent, with the support of the Saudi-backed Future Investment Initiative (FII).

The plan will apply across the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), a 54-country agreement brokered by the AU which came into effect in 2019.

Described by the AU as an “historic effort and opportunity”, the partnership will employ the services of Swiss firm OriginAll, which operates a platform for tracing the authenticity of goods.

According to the AU, OriginAll’s African team will provide a “single window” for businesses, governments, and consumers to verify the authenticity of any product sold within the AfCFTA.

“Counterfeiters and illicit traders have been taking advantage of our continent for centuries, depriving our nations from substantial revenues, fostering corruption and costing the lives of hundreds of thousands of African citizens every year,” said Wamkele Mene, AfCFTA secretary general.

“This can no longer be tolerated, it needs to stop, and it must stop now. We must put our national interests and the safety of African citizens first,” Mene added.

The partnership was announced at FII, an investment conference hosted by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) in Riyadh this week.

It is the latest in a series of high-profile efforts by the Kingdom to improve IP enforcement, following a bruising international legal battle with Qatar and regional sports broadcaster BeIN Media.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) found last year that Saudi Arabia had violated the TRIPS Agreement by failing to take action against pirate broadcaster beoutQ, which Qatar alleged was based in the Kingdom and had the backing of the government.

Saudi Arabia has since announced a series of anti-piracy and anti-counterfeiting initiatives, including a plan for the country’s TV regulator to enforce IP rights.

Speaking at FII this week, OriginAll CEO Hans Schwab praised the “visionary leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia” in the joint effort to tackle counterfeits across Africa.

“We all share the blame for letting this problem get out of control and losing visibility over its complexity and have a joint responsibility to address this global economic and social disease,” Schwab said.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories

UPC scenarios: optimists look to summer 2022

Olaplex, L’Oréal lose Fed Circuit appeals over haircare patent

BMS, Intel laud WIPR’s Diversity Champions launch

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

article
Penja pepper’s GI: a major step forward for African IP
5 April 2022   The EU’s registration of Sub-Saharan Africa’s first geographical indication is an incredible milestone, as Alissa Nayanah of Adams & Adams reports.
Jurisdiction reports
Winds of change: Africa’s shifting IPR landscape
13 January 2023   IP reforms swept across the continent in 2022, with trademark laws updated and a heightened focus on patent systems, say Somayya Khan and Pieter Visagie of Adams & Adams.
Copyright
Why prospects look good for trade-related IP rights in the African market
29 August 2023   The proposed implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement 2023 could deliver a solid foundation for IP in the region, says Olusola Aleru of Inventa Nigeria.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis