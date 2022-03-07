Subscribe
shutterstock_1465483622_bgstock72
7 March 2022TrademarksMuireann Bolger

Adidas hits Fashion Nova with fresh suit over Stan Smith shoes

Adidas America has targeted Fashion Nova in a lawsuit accusing its rival of infringing the trade dress of its Stan Smith sneaker.

The sports retailer filed the complaint at the US District Court for the District of Oregon on March 3.

According to the lawsuit, Fashion Nova infringed the trade dress of the Adidas Stan Smith sneaker with a copycat version, comprising a white leather tennis shoe with three rows of perforations and defined stitching across its sides.

The complaint alleged that Fashion Nova intentionally knocked off the Stan Smith trade dress during a related trademark lawsuit over Fashion Nova’s infringement of Adidas’ three-stripe mark.

A long-running dispute

Adidas first filed a complaint in May 2019, alleging that Fashion Nova was actively and intentionally infringing the three-stripe mark on numerous items of apparel. That lawsuit is currently in the expert discovery phase.

Adidas has now accused Fashion Nova of engaging in another “egregious infringement” by offering an alleged Stan Smith knock-off, which it argued “imitates every element of the Stan Smith trade dress and has an overall appearance that is confusingly similar to the Stan Smith trade dress”.

In the early 1970s, Adidas created a new tennis shoe and named it “Stan Smith” in honour of acclaimed American tennis champion Stan Smith, who at the time was the number one tennis player in the world. “Since its inception, the iconic Stan Smith shoe featured the distinctive Stan Smith trade dress, which leverages Adidas's famous three-stripe mark but presented that mark in a unique and distinctive manner consisting of parallel rows of perforations,” said the complaint

Adidas said that it has spent millions of dollars promoting the shoes since their introduction 50 years ago and that the Stan Smith shoe has become one of the best-selling shoes of all time, having sold more than 40 million pairs worldwide and millions of pairs in the US.

‘Striking similarities’

The sports brand further argued that any reasonable observer could see the striking similarities between the Stan Smith trade dress and Fashion Nova’s knock-off.

The complaint held that Fashion Nova was aware that the sale of the disputed shoes would likely cause confusion among consumers and dilute Adidas's rights in the Stan Smith trade dress.

“Indeed, on information and belief, Fashion Nova knowingly, willfully, intentionally, and maliciously adopted and used substantially indistinguishable and confusingly similar imitations of the Stan Smith trade dress,” insisted Adidas.

Fashion Nova intentionally designed and manufactured footwear bearing Adidas's Stan Smith trade dress to mislead and deceive consumers into believing the footwear was manufactured, sold, authorised, or licensed by Adidas, it added.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories

Unidentified objects

USPTO severs ties with counterparts in Russia

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Adidas sues Thom Browne for ‘infringing’ stripe TM
1 July 2021   Adidas is suing US fashion designer Thom Browne for allegedly infringing the trademarks for its signature three stripe logo by using “confusing similar marks” on a sports apparel range.
Patents
Nike wants to ban imports of Adidas Primeknit shoes
9 December 2021   Nike has filed a complaint with the US International Trade Commission asking the agency to block Adidas from importing its “Primeknit” sneakers into the US.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown