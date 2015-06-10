Subscribe
igors-rusakovs-shutterstock-com
Igors Rusakovs / Shutterstock.com
10 June 2015Trademarks

Absolut demands ‘knockoff’ Kahlúa brand be removed from sale

Alcohol manufacturer The Absolut Company has filed a trademark claim against a New York-based business, stating that its coffee liqueur product is a “knockoff” of the company’s own Kahlúa brand.

Absolut filed the claim at the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York last week against Happy Hearts Wine.

The alcohol maker accused Happy Hearts of importing a “counterfeit” coffee liqueur product that is “substantially indistinguishable” from its Kahlúa brand.

At the centre of the dispute is Happy Hearts’s Kahfúa brand. Absolut claims the Kahfúa logo, a wide yellow arch with a red border, is too similar to its own label of a yellow arch with a red border used for the label on its Kahlúa brand.

Absolut cited US word marks covering the product since 1938 as evidence of its goodwill. Last year, Absolut registered an additional trademark covering the product’s logo of the yellow arch and red border.

Furthermore, Absolut estimated that its Kahlúa brand has generated around $1 billion in sales in the US over the last five years.

In March, the US Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau handed out a Certificate of Label Approval (COLA) to Happy Hearts enabling it to sell its Kahfúa brand.

For an alcohol product to receive a COLA, the label has to display the alcohol content of the product and government mandated warnings about alcohol consumption.

Shortly afterwards, Absolut asked Happy Hearts to stop selling the Kahfúa product. Despite repeated requests, Absolut claimed that Happy Hearts ignored its emails.

Absolut has asked the court to enter a permanent injunction against the Kahfúa product. It has also requested that Happy Hearts be found liable for $2 million for each alleged infringement of its trademark.

Neither Absolut nor Happy Hearts had responded to WIPR’s request for comment at the time of publication, but we will update the story should the companies get in touch.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide