Subscribe
sephorashutterstock-257206522
7 November 2016Trademarks

A drunken elephant at centre of Sephora TM lawsuit

Cosmetics store chain Sephora has been targeted in a trademark infringement claim by natural skincare manufacturer Green Heart Labs.

In the claim, filed on Friday, November 4 at the US District Court for the Southern District of California, Green Heart alleged that the cosmetics chain was selling Drunk Elephant-branded products that infringe a trademark owned by Green Heart.

The manufacturer, which also sued US company Drunk Elephant, further claimed false designation of origin, unfair competition and false advertising.

Julie Pefferman registered the trademark ‘Aha! Moment’ in class 3 at the US Patent and Trademark Office under number 4,885,439. Pefferman licensed the trademark to Green Heart.

Green Heart said it discovered Drunk Elephant and Sephora were distributing and selling a kit of skincare products bearing the “virtually identical” mark in October.

“Defendants prominently place the infringing mark as the largest text on the front, the side, and the back panels of the infringing product,” said the suit.

It added that the defendants received actual notice of their unlawful and infringing conduct in October, but continued to infringe the mark.

Green Heart claimed that the wrongful conduct has caused injury to its business, goodwill, and property.

The defendants’ infringing use of ‘Aha! Moment’ has caused consumer confusion “and is likely to continue to cause consumer confusion, to cause mistake, or to deceive the public into believing that the infringing product is sponsored by, endorsed by, or affiliated with Green Heart Labs”, the complaint said.

Injunctive relief, a delivery of all infringing products, and an account and disgorgement of all profits is being sought.

Green Heart is also seeking triple, punitive and exemplary damages, and a jury trial.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide