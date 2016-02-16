Subscribe
faferek-shutterstock-com-jewellery-
16 February 2016Trademarks

€3.5 billion lost to counterfeits every year, OHIM says

The sale of counterfeit jewellery and luggage have seen businesses in the EU lose €3.5 billion ($3.9 billion) every year, a report from the Office for Harmonization for the Internal Market (OHIM) has claimed.

Focusing on Italy, France, Germany, Spain and the UK, the report said jewellery, handbags and luggage were the sectors which were the hardest hit by the sale of counterfeits.

In the report, published on February 10 and which analysed figures from 2007 to 2012, OHIM said that 13.5% of sales related to watches and jewellery and 12.7% related to handbags and luggage are lost due to counterfeiting.

The handbags sector in Italy reported a loss of €520 million annually during the timeframe, France lost €336 million and the UK lost €149 million.

António Campinos, president of OHIM, said: “The jewellery and watches sector and the handbags and luggage sector in the EU are overwhelmingly made up of micro-enterprises, which employ fewer than ten people, and such businesses as these are particularly vulnerable to the economic effects of counterfeiting.”

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act