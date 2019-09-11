Tiffany takes on cybersquatters over counterfeit goods

Luxury fashion brand Tiffany has sued the operators of dozens of alleged cybersquatting websites that it says are selling counterfeit goods.

In a 411-page complaint filed at the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida on Monday, September 9, Tiffany said that its trademarks were “essential components of the defendants’ counterfeiting and infringing activities”.

Tiffany cited multiple US trademarks, mostly in class 14 covering types of jewellery, but also other goods and services including decorative boxes and sunglasses.

The marks which are allegedly being infringed include ‘Tiffany & Co’ (US number 0,023,573) and ‘Tiffany’ (US number 0,133,063), registered in 1893 and 1920, respectively.

According to Tiffany, some of the operators of the counterfeit websites have been coordinating search engine-optimisation strategies designed to benefit from the fashion brand’s goodwill.

“By their actions, [the] defendants are contributing to the creation and maintenance of an illegal marketplace operating in parallel to the legitimate marketplace for Tiffany’s genuine goods,” the complaint said.

Tiffany asked the court to award statutory damages of $2 million per each counterfeit trademark used and product sold.

The fashion brand also wants an injunction transferring the domain names to its ownership, and delisted from search engines.

Last year, TBO reported that Tiffany secured an injunction against more than 70 online counterfeiters.

That case saw the court award statutory damages of $1 million against each defendant.

This story was first published on TBO.

