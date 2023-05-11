Subscribe
11 May 2023

The latest practice and changes to IP damages in China

This session will cover the latest practice updates and changes to IP damages in China, especially in patent cases, including:

Latest practice

The session will analyse statistics for damage awards by different Chinese courts in recent years, the methods applied in damage calculation, look closely at “high compensation” cases, and provide advice on court selection and evidence collection to obtain high compensation.

New changes

It will also cover legislative changes, including new rules increasing statutory compensation, new legal practice that shifts the burden of proof, punitive damages, and the procedural separation of injunctions and damages.

If time allows, we will also take a look at some of the latest statistics covering IP cases released by the Supreme Court of China on World IP Day, Monday, April 26.

