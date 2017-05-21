Tapas Bars Not to Miss in Barcelona

Quimet i Quimet

Carrer del Poeta Cabanyes 25, Poble Sec

Quimet i Quimet has been rated highly by many food and travel sites. This tapas bar, which started out as a wine shop, is a charming spot in El Poble Sec. Quimet i Quimet is known for its foods preserved through methods such as canning and jarring. These are also displayed for sale on the shelves behind the bar. It serves over 80 tapas, montaditos, which are small sandwiches, and other foods.

La Esquinica

Passeig de Fabra i Puig, 296, 08031

La Esquinica has been around for over 45 years and is also known as “the Mecca of tapas.” The restaurant offers more than 50 assorted tapas, with the patatas bravas, a native potato dish, being most customers’ favorite. As reviewed by patrons on TripAdvisor, La Esquinica is a “lovely restaurant away from tourists” and provides “great food, great service, and a fun atmosphere.”

L’Òstia

Plaça de la Barceloneta, 1-3, 08003

More than just a tapas bar, L’Òstia also serves fried and grilled specialties, casseroles, and many more dishes. This restaurant is informal, and invites anyone at any time of day as it also serves breakfast. Jaume Muedra and partner Sebas Matarrodona, who founded the bar, had earlier travelled around Spain to capture flavors of traditional tapas.

La Cova Fumada

Carrer del Baluart, 56, 08003

La Cova Fumada, meaning “the smoked cave,” is one of the well-known tapas spots in Barcelona. With an old-school atmosphere to this place, the restaurant serves its very own original “potato bombs.” These were invented in the 1950s by Maria Pla, grandmother of the current owners. The potato bombs are simply small balls made of mashed potatoes with some pork inside, rolled in breadcrumbs and egg, then deep-fried in olive oil. Besides the potato bombs, La Cova Fumada also serves classic tapas as well as fresh seafood.

Ziryab Fusion Tapas Bar

Carrer dels Ases, 16, 08003

If you want a kick of Arabian flavor to your tapas, Ziryab Fusion is the right place for you. Besides the restaurant’s dynamic wine list with wines from the Catalonia region to the Lebanese-Syrian border and even Morocco, Ziryab serves tapas which are all made fresh and in house. Ziryab has mixed the traditional tapas with Middle Eastern flavors to create new flavorsome dishes. The restaurant claims to cook in a healthier and lighter way than regular deep-fried tapas.